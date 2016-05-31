Stephen Curry made 4 out of 6 shots from the mid-court logo in warm-ups for Game 7 like it was no big deal

Much has been made of Stephen Curry’s shooting in the Western Conference Finals and whether he is still bothered by his injured knee or if he is just off. Well, if warm-ups for Game 7 are any indication, Curry is starting to get his groove back.

During TNT’s pre-game show, Curry casually drained four out of six shots he took from the mid-court logo as if it were no big deal.





This is no guarantee that the Warriors are going to win Game 7. But if Curry gets hot like he did for almost the entire regular season, it could be a long night for the Thunder.

