Stephen Curry suffered a scary-looking fall in Game 4 of the playoffs and hurt his knee

Stephen Curry took a scary fall at the end of the first half of Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets first round playoff series.

As Curry was running up the floor, he appeared to slip on a wet spot and his knee contorted in an awkward way.

Here’s the play:





Curry got up, then limped to the locker room. He came back out for the second half, but didn’t play, and walked back to the locker room with trainers. According to reports, he will not return for the second half of Game 4.

Curry had just returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of Games 2 and 3.

It’s a scary moment for Warriors fans and the NBA world. The Warriors might simply be taking caution, but Curry has had a history with ankle injuries, and adding a knee ailment to an ankle that didn’t look 100% in the first half of Game 4 could be scary concoction.

