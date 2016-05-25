Stephen Curry is struggling, and a report says he's only '70 per cent at best'

Stephen Curry is reportedly not playing at 100% health, and it may explain why the he has struggled to find his MVP form throughout the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder cruised to a 118-94 Game 4 win to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Tuesday. After the rout, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry — who missed four games earlier in the playoffs with a knee sprain — is still beaten up physically.

From The Vertical:

“He’s playing at 70 per cent, at best,” a source close to Curry told The Vertical. Curry refuses to make excuses, but privately the Thunder see something — no explosion, no ability to make the bigs switching onto him pay a price.

Aside from a two-minute eruption from downtown during Game 2, Curry has been largely ineffectual against a game Thunder squad. On Tuesday night, Curry managed 19 points on just 6-of-20 shooting, including a notably poor 2-of-10 from three. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he was 0-for-5 on uncontested looks from three. He also committed six turnovers.

Curry refused to blame his knee, or put a percentage on his knee. Instead he told reporters that he felt “fine” and that his knee felt “good enough“.

“This is all or nothing,” he added. “We’ve put in too much work to go out like this. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself all summer going out like this. I’m not sure what it is, but whatever it is, gotta do it.”

The Warriors look to stave off elimination at home on Thursday night in Game 5.

