Stephen Curry hit three 3-pointers in less than a minute as the Warriors go for win No. 73

The Golden State Warriors are attempting to become the first NBA team to ever win 73 games in a season and Stephen Curry might make it happen all by himself.

In one 60-second stretch in the first quarter, Curry made three-straight 3-pointers to turn an 18-16 ballgame into a 27-16 game, and the NBA world was quickly reminded how quickly this team can demoralize an opponent.

During this stretch, we see it all. We see one 3-pointer where Curry acts like a shot from almost 30 feet is layup, one where he finds an open spot away from the ball, and yet another where he is able to shake a defender, create some space, and drain the three.





