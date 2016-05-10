Stephen Curry is back 2 weeks after going down with a scary knee injury

Two weeks after taking a scary fall that threatened to end his season, Stephen Curry will suit up for Game 4 of the playoffs against the Portland Trailblazers, according to reports.

Curry injured his knee in Game 4 of the first round against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors closed out the series without him and took a 2-0 series lead on the Blazers before losing Game 3 on Saturday.

Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain two weeks ago, with the Warriors announcing he would be “re-evaluated” in two weeks. That didn’t mean he would necessarily return in two weeks, though reports thereafter said the Warriors were optimistic he would return early.

A two-week recovery is pretty swift, though it remains to be seen how he’ll look on the court. Curry looked noticeably rusty in Game 4 of the first round after missing two games with an ankle injury. He hasn’t finished a game since the playoffs began, injuring his ankle in Game 1 of the Rockets series, then Game 4 with his knee.

Still, nobody will complain about the NBA’s most entertaining player returning to the court.

