It looks like Stephen Curry is back

Over the last three games, Stephen Curry has scored 103 points and made 24 three-pointers. There are 26 teams who have made fewer threes this week.

Curry’s latest outing was a 33-point, seven-three-pointer explosion in just 30 minutes, as the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 125-101.

The Warriors have won three games in a row and are beginning to look more comfortable with one another, thanks in part to Curry looking like the two-time reigning MVP again.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Curry in this form. Injuries slowed him down in the playoffs, as he lost his usual bounce that can make him such a dangerous weapon on the offensive end. Over the first six games of the 2016-17 campaign, Curry played well, but there was something missing. 23 points per game on 44% shooting is nothing to sneeze at, but the way Curry was playing was not himself.

That seems to be in the rearview now — Curry has found his game, in particular, the swagger that allows him to take, and make, wild shots and seemingly crush opponents’ confidence. Curry found it in the third quarter of Thursday’s game, scoring 15 points with 4-of-7 shooting from deep.





When Curry’s hitting these shots, and running back on defence before they go in, it’s over.



Curry even attempted one shot from just past half-court, which missed. Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn’t even angry.

“I’ve seen it all [from Steph], but it’s still entertaining as hell,” Kerr said (via ESPN’s Chris Haynes). “That one shot he took [near half court], I’ve seen him do it many times, but it never gets old.”

Said Curry, “Honestly it was a dumb shot. I probably should have heat-checked from somewhere closer. I had Draymond [Green] egging me on the whole way down the court. So it was like that demon and angel on your shoulders: Which one are you going to listen to? Obviously it would have been fun to make it, but I think I’m like 0-for-2 on the year, 0-for-3 on the year on shots like that, so I might need to reassess that.”

Over the last three games, the Warriors are leading the league in offensive rating, scoring 121 points per 100 possessions. With Curry on the floor the last three games, that number jumps to 124.6.

After maybe overthinking his role on offence with the new-look Warriors to begin the season, Steph is back to being Steph, and the Warriors look fine.

