60 players in the NBA are paid more than Stephen Curry

In a span of about 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Stephen Curry added to his growing legend with a superhuman playoff performance for the ages, followed by the announcement that he had become the first unanimous MVP in NBA history.

All of that just goes to remind us what a bargain Curry is for the Golden State Warriors.

At a time when there was doubt about whether Curry could stay healthy, the Warriors signed him to a 4-year, $44 million extension, well below the max-level contracts being handed out at the time. This season, Curry’s salary under the terms of that deal was $11.4 million, according to Spotrac, or less than 60 other players in the league and less than half of what Kobe Bryant made in his final season ($25.0 million).

