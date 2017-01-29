Stephen Curry hit a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer against the Clippers

Stephen Curry did it again!

With the Golden State Warriors already up by 18 heading into the half against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry unleashed a shot from beyond half court and nailed it.

Swoosh!

According to ESPN, the shot was officially registered at 51 feet, Curry’s longest shot of the year.

Here is the replay.







