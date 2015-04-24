Stephen Curry hit his most ridiculous shot yet to help Warriors finish a 20-point comeback

Stephen Curry had his biggest moment yet when he hit two three-pointers in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State Warriors eventually pulled away in OT and took a 3-0 lead.

Curry has a history of ridiculous shots. The game-tying shot is the most ridiculous one yet.

The Warriors were trailing the Pelicans by 20 points entering the fourth quarter. However, after Curry hit one 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, he hit another with 2.8 seconds left over two defenders, including Anthony Davis who was flying directly at Curry.





Here is another angle of the shot which shows that there probably should have also been a foul to make it a 4-point play as Curry got clobbered before he completed the act of shooting.

It also sure looks like Curry released the shot with his eyes closed.

Needless to say, Curry was pretty pumped and the Warriors went on to take a commanding lead in the series.

