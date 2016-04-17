Stephen Curry nearly got into a fight in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Rockets

Things got ugly early on in Game 1 of the NBA playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets as Stephen Curry and Patrick Beverley nearly came to blows.

After the two players got tangled up, Curry shoved Beverley, who appears to slap or shove Curry in the face at the same time. Both players were given technical fouls.





It is believed that one of the ways to stop or slow down Curry is to play him physically and Beverley is a physical defender and this play could set the tone for the entire series.

Here is a replay, where it is easier to see the shove or slap to Curry’s face.





