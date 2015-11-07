Stephen Curry does a dribbling drill with blinding glasses and a tennis ball, and it looks gruelling

Ezra Shaw/Getty Stephen Curry’s ridiculous dribbling skills didn’t come out of nowhere.

By now, Stephen Curry’s ridiculous ball-handling is as well known as his insane shooting ability.

While Curry has unlimited range on his jumper, he’s created numberous highlights with his smooth, crafty handles that allow him to get open for shots.

We’ve gotten a peak at Curry’s workouts before, in particular, a flashing-lights test where he dribbles and reacts to flashing bulbs.

CSN Bay Area shared a video that gave another glimpse into Curry’s ridiculous dribbling workouts. In it, Curry is wearing what appear to be vision-reducing goggles (though that is simply a guess) while dribbling a basketball and tossing a tennis ball back and forth with a trainer.

While it’s not unusual to see players working with tennis balls while dribbling a basketball, Curry, of course, takes it to the next level with the goggles and the speed at which he does the drills.

See? With a little work, you, too, could be doing things like this!

Watch the entire video below:

