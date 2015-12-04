Chart shows just how dominating Stephen Curry has been this season

On Wednesday night, Stephen Curry had another incredible game, scoring 40 points for the sixth time in 20 games, including 28 in the third quarter, his fifth 20-point quarter this season.

Clearly Curry is having another MVP season, leading the league in scoring at 32.0 points per game for a 20-0 team. But it is when he is racking up those points that shows just how dominant he has been this season. Curry scored his 40 points on Wednesday without playing at all in the fourth quarter.

This season, Curry is averaging a whopping 12.1 points per game in the third quarter alone. In fact, Curry averages 26.7 points (83.4% of his total points) in the first three quarters of games. In other words, he would rank 7th in the NBA in scoring if he never played in the fourth quarter. If he kept up that pace in the final quarter, he would be averaging closer to 36 points per game. However, unlike LeBron James, who only scores 67.2% (17.2) of his points in the first three quarters and then becomes more of a scorer in the fourth quarter, the Warriors don’t need Curry to score in the fourth quarter because he is so dominant earlier.

