Stephen Curry's daughter stole the show his postgame press conference

NBA Stephen Curry’s 2-year-old daughter Riley saved the post-game press conference.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 110-106 in Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals thanks in large part to Stephen Curry, who scored 36 points and added six rebounds and five assists.

But the highlight of the night came after the game when Curry brought his daughter with him to sit on his lap during the post-game press conference, adding a much-needed spark to an otherwise cliche-filled expedition.

The two-year-old Riley popped out of nowhere.

She waved to the media members.

At one point she even told her daddy to be quiet before yawning herself.

Here is an adorable highlight reel put together by the NBA.

