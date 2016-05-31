Stephen Curry capped an emotional comeback with a huge 3-pointer

The Golden State Warriors completed an improbable comeback, coming back from down 3-1 in the series and down by 13 points in Game 7 to win the Western Conference Finals. As usual, it was Stephen Curry who put the exclamation point on the deciding win.

Curry started the comeback with an improbably layup to end the first half. That sparked a 31-11 run. But the game was still a bit in doubt with less than minute to go. That’s when Curry did his thing.

On a missed who by the Thunder, Curry grabbed the ball with 42 seconds to go. Inexplicably, the Thunder did not foul, they let Curry dribble around for 16 seconds, and he drained his seventh 3-pointer of the night to seal the win.





At that point, Curry knew the game was over and unleashed a celebration that seemed to encapsulate all that he has gone through in this series. That is, he erupted.





