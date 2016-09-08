Incredible photo of a 17-year-old blocking Stephen Curry's 3-point shot at the buzzer during a tour of Asia

Stephen Curry returned to Asia this month for a summer tour on behalf of Under Armour.

On Tuesday, that tour came to an end in Taiwan with a blocked shot that is now going viral. But while the moment may have been slightly embarrassing for the 2-time NBA MVP, it produced one incredible photo and an even cooler prize for the player who blocked the shot.

During an exhibition game at the camp in Taipei, Curry attempted a last-second three-pointer, only to have it blocked by 17-year-old Gian Mamuyac, a member of the Philippines under-18 national team.

This was the @mamuinthesea block on @StephenCurry30 that earned him his MVP merch. pic.twitter.com/3c46y93DNW — SLAM PH (@SLAMonlineph) September 6, 2016

That led to this incredible photo shared by Mamuyac on Instagram. It’s not often a 17-year-old gets the better of the best shooter in the world.





While this was a cool moment for Mamuyac, it gets even better. According to T.J. Manotok of ABS-CBN in the Philippines, Mamuyac was named the MVP of the camp and his prize is a trip to Curry’s showcase camp back in the United States.

I have a feeling Curry and Mamuyac are not done going head-to-head.

In fact, somebody called for the final five seconds of this game to be replayed. This time, Curry hit the three-pointer.

To clarify, Steph didn't ask for this 5 sec replay. was informed it was Taiwanese celeb 陶晶瑩 who did. But still ???? pic.twitter.com/XMNOF35KLG — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) September 6, 2016

