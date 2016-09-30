Stephen Curry showed off a clever new move in training camp, and his personal trainer said it's 'elementary' compared to other tricks in his bag

Stephen Curry is one of the flashiest players in the NBA, but from the sounds of it, he’s been holding back.

It sounds ludicrous, given Curry’s penchant for brazen pull-up three-pointers, crafty dribbles, and no-look passes, but apparently he has plenty of other moves to offer.

Curry gave a glimpse of a new move in training camp this week while going one-on-one against a teammate. As Curry took a hard dribble to his left, he put the ball around his back, without dribbling, creating space from the defender before launching, and hitting, a jumper.

Here’s the move:

There’s an argument that this is a travel, but nonetheless, it’s a clever move that, if cleaned up, would seemingly be effective in a game.

It’s also, apparently, nothing for Curry. Curry’s personal trainer, Brandon Payne, spoke with SB Nation’s Mike Prada about the move and said it’s “elementary” compared to what Curry can do. But whether we see any of those other moves depends on if Curry is comfortable using them in a game.

“Oh man. What you saw [Tuesday] was pretty elementary. He’s got some other stuff that’s really creative. He can get really creative with that. But it’s just about how comfortable he is using it. I think if he does get an opportunity to use it in a game a couple times and has success with it, his comfort level with it will be higher and he’ll start to use it more.”

According to Payne, he and Curry have spent hours walking on that move, from the footwork to the timing, trying to get it game-ready. Ultimately, it all depends on Curry’s comfort level with using it.

What those new moves could be remains unknown. Last summer, Curry again teased a tricky move, but to our knowledge, never actually used it in a game.

Though we may not get to see all of the moves Curry has to offer, it sounds like we’re still going to be entertained by one of the most exciting players in the NBA this season. Payne told Prada:

“Quite honestly, I didn’t really know if we could do any better than we did last offseason. I thought that might be the pinnacle because he worked so hard and he was so driven. But I was wrong. He came back this offseason even more driven, working harder and making more improvement. When we wrapped up our offseason camp last week, I felt really, really good about where he was, both from a skills standpoint and from a mental and physical standpoint. I really feel good about where he is.”

If the two-time reigning MVP comes back even better, to a team that just added Kevin Durant — look out, NBA.

