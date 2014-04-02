Stephen Curry Hits Ridiculous Step-Back Jumper With 0.1 Seconds Left To Beat The Mavericks

It’s almost time for the NBA Playoffs, which means it’s almost time to watch in awe as Stephen Curry does ridiculous things on the basketball court.

Curry buried a step-back jumper over Jose Calderon with 0.1 seconds left in overtime to beat the Mavericks 122-120 on Tuesday night.

It was a huge win. Golden State is now 2.5 games ahead of Dallas in the playoff race.

Sick shot (full video below):

The full sequence:

