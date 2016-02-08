Stephen Curry helped introduce the Carolina Panthers prior to the Super Bowl by banging their drum

Golden State Warriors guard and diehard Carolina Panthers fan Stephen Curry made an appearance on the Carolina sideline prior to Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, banging the team’s “keep pounding” drum as the players took the field.

Curry grew up in North Carolina and is such a big fan of Cam Newton and the Panthers that he is superstitious about where he watches the game.

Here he is at the Super Bowl. He’s not holding back with those swings!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.