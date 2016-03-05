Stephen Curry is making a mockery of the NBA's 3-point line

Stephen Curry has already broken his own record for most 3-pointers in a season. But what is truly amazing is how many he is on pace to make.

Stephen Curry is on pace to make 400 3-pointers this season. No player has ever made 300 3-pointers in a single season and Curry is just seven short of that mark with 22 games to go.

To truly appreciate how crazy Curry’s long-distance shooting has been this season, here is how many 3-pointers were made by the NBA league leader in every season since the line was added for the 1979-80 season. There is Stephen Curry and there is everybody else.

