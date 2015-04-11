The NBA has never seen a shooter like Stephen Curry

Danny Moloshok/AP Stephen Curry has made a record 276 three-pointers this season

Stephen Curry lit up the Portland Trail Blazers for 45 points and 10 assists on Thursday night.

Curry shot 8-13 from three-point range, breaking his own record for most three-pointers in a season.

The NBA has never seen a shooter like Curry before. While the Atlanta Hawks’ Kyle Korver rivals Curry in accuracy, there hasn’t been a player with Curry’s ability to handle the ball, pull up from anywhere on the court, and knock down threes at a high rate while taking a ton of them.

Curry’s 273rd three of the season was a pull-up in transition that he made look effortless:

Later in the fourth quarter he did the same thing:

And to cap off the game, Curry launched another three-pointer off the dribble, this time from about 30 feet out:

These are all relatively well contested three-pointers, but Curry hits them with ease. He’s as close to undefendible as the NBA has ever seen.

After declaring Curry the MVP, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was at a loss for how to describe Curry:

“He was, he was just — I don’t even know how to describe what I watched tonight. Scintillating. Every move, every shot, just amazing skill. I have never seen a player with this skill set.”

Since the All-Star break, Curry has been averaging 8.5 three-point attempts per game and making 52% of them.

Ray Allen, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, made 928 threes the first six years of his career. Curry already has 1,181. If he keeps this up, Curry will not only shatter Allen’s career record, he could single-handedly change defensive schemes because he’s a threat from anywhere on the court.

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows people surfing at night with LED surfboards and wetsuits



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.