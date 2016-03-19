Stephen Crabb replaces Iain Duncan Smith as work and pensions secretary

StephenCrabb.com Stephen Crabb, the new UK secretary of state at the Department of Work and Pensions.

Stephen Crabb will replace Iain Duncan Smith as the new work and pensions secretary, Prime Minister David Cameron announced on Twitter.

Duncan Smith dramatically quit the cabinet on Friday, calling the cuts to benefits for the disabled in chancellor George Osborne’s latest budget “indefensible.”

On Saturday, Cameron wrote to Duncan Smith, saying he was “puzzled and disappointed” he had chosen to resign.

“While we are on different sides in the vital debate about the future of Britain’s relations with Europe, the Government will, of course, continue with its policy of welfare reform, matched by our commitment to social justice, to improving the life chances of the most disadvantaged people in our country, and to ensuring that those who most need help and protection continue to receive it,” the letter read.

More to follow.

