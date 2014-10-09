STEPHEN COLLINS' LAWYER: Wife Threatened Tape Release To Get 'Millions Of Dollars More' In Divorce

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Stephen Collins and his estranged wife, Faye Grant, in 2007. Collins filed for divorce in 2012 after 27 years of marriage.

Stephen Collins’ lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, is fighting back against allegations that his client is a child molester after TMZ published an audio recording yesterday in which the 67-year-old confessed to exposing himself and inappropriate conduct with young girls.

But Kaplan says the audiotape, which was secretly recorded during a therapy session with Collins’ wife between 20 and 40 years ago, isn’t all that it seems. Kaplan says Collins’ estranged wife, Faye Grant, never said a word about such allegations during the entire divorce proceedings.

“Over the course of my representation of Stephen in the divorce case, Faye has repeatedly threatened to give this audiotape to the media unless Stephen agreed to pay her millions of dollars more than that to which she was legally entitled,” Kaplan told TMZ.

He goes on, “When these demands were rebuffed, Faye attempted — without success — to peddle the tape in numerous ways to numerous different people. It appears that she has finally found an audience for this tape — not surprisingly, on the eve of the trial in the divorce case where, again, she is seeking millions of dollars more than that to which she is legally entitled.”

Kaplan told TMZ he would like to address the audio confession but can’t, saying, “Though we would like to address the tape itself, the circumstances dictate that we must regrettably refrain from doing so at this time.”

When Collins and Grant announced in 2012 that they were getting divorced, Grant told E! News: “Stephen’s filing for divorce is a surprise. I am devastated. I wish him the very best in whatever path he chooses to take. Twenty-seven years of marriage in Hollywood is the equivalent of 189 dog years. I was exhausted.”

The couple got married in 1985 and have one daughter together.

In the wake of the tape release, Collins has been fired from “Ted 2,” resigned from his position on the SAG-AFTRA board, and “7th Heaven” re-runs have been pulled from TV.

Collins is best known for his role as a pastor and father on the family TV drama “7th Heaven.” He played a Christian father to seven children. Since the show ended in 2007, he has taken other TV and movie roles, most often playing a dad.

