Stephen Collins Confesses To Molesting 3 Girls In First Public Statement

For the first time since a recording was made public in October of “7th Heaven” actor Stephen Collins admitting to molesting underage girls, the actor is speaking out.

Collins has

released a lengthy statement to People magazine in which he admits to inappropriate sexual contact with three female minors.

The 67-year-old actor is finally speaking out because, he says, “I want people to know the truth.”

Read his full story below (via People):

Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since. I’ve decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organisations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist’s or my knowledge or consent. On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32, and 40 years ago. The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth. I did have an opportunity to do so with one of the women, 15 years later. I apologised and she was extraordinarily gracious. But after I learned in the course of my treatment that my being direct about such matters could actually make things worse for them by opening old wounds, I have not approached the other two women, one of whom is now in her 50s and the other in her 30s.”

In addition to the above statement, Collins is also set to speak with Yahoo! Global News Anchor Katie Couric about the events that occurred. The interview will stream on Yahoo! and air Friday on ABC’s “20/20.”

