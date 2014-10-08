Stephen Collins Fired From 'Ted 2' After Child Molestation Confession

On Tuesday, an audio recording was made public of “7th Heaven” actor Stephen Collins admitting to child molestation during a therapy session with his estranged wife.

Since the news broke, Collins has been fired from Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted 2.” Neither MacFarlane nor Universal Pictures has given official comment, but a rep for the film confirmed the firing.

It’s not known what character Collins was slated to play in the “Ted” sequel, but when a Twitter user recently asked him about the role, Collins tweeted to his over 33,000 followers: “I’d tell you but @SethMacFarlane would have to kill me.”

“Ted 2” is currently set for release June 26, 2015, but reps say Collins’ firing will not affect the film’s release date.

The 67-year-old actor, who served on the SAG-AFTRA board, also resigned from his position on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the organisation told The Hollywood Reporter.

In the audio recordings, posted by TMZ, Collins admits to having sexual contact with three minors over several years. He admitted to inappropriate touching with one girl and exposing himself to others. Grant and Collins are in the process of getting a divorce.

“There is a formal complaint on file, and the incident is being investigated by the Manhattan Special Victims Squad,” a NYPD spokesperson said.

Collins’ is best known for his role as a pastor and father on the family TV drama “7th Heaven.” He played a Christian father to seven children. Since the show ended in 2007, he has taken other TV and movie roles, most often playing a dad.

