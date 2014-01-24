Stephen Colbert And His Eagle Star In Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Teaser

As the eternal debate rages on over whether the Super Bowl is about the game or the advertisements, Stephen Colbert has submitted a third option. He thinks the game is about him.

Check out what he and his eagle (from the “Colbert Report” opening montage) had to say about the game in this teaser video Wonderful Pistachios just released for the two Super Bowl ads Colbert will star in:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Wonderful Pistachios returns to the Super Bowl after featuring “Gangnam Style” singer Psy in its ad last year.

The game will air Feb. 2 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Super Bowl ad prices for this year’s game average $US4 million for a 30-second ad.

