Stephen Colbert's Super PAC Has Already Snapped Up $10,000 Of Ad Time In South Carolina

This could get interesting.



Last night Stephen Colbert handed over his Super PAC ‘Citizens for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow’ to Jon Stewart so that he could legally form an exploratory committee to run for President in South Carolina.

Today ABC News is reporting that Colbert’s former Super PAC, now called ‘The definitely not coordinating with Stephen Colbert Super PAC,’ has snapped up $10,000 worth of airtime in South Carolina ahead of next Saturday’s primary.

Michael Falcone also reports that the Super PAC may be “negotiating a substantial media buy in the Columbia market.”

