Today, Stephen Colbert turns 49-years-old.



In honour of “The Colbert Report” host’s birthday, let’s take a look at some highlights from his life and career, thanks to cantmiss.tv.

Images under CC BY-SA 3.0 & CC BY 2.0. Additional data from Wikipedia and DirectSpecialTV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.