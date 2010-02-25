Stephen Colbert's Brother Thinks NBC Should Sue Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert discussed his “rivalry” with NBC on his show Monday night. (One highlight: Colbert appeared in NBC’s hotseat and used the opportunity to climb into their fake fireplace.)



His version of NBC’s thoughts on his own Olympic coverage: “Stephen seems nice, I wonder if we can sue him.”

So Colbert invited “friend of the show” and international copyright lawyer at Kenyon & Kenyon Ed Colbert—aka Stephen’s brother—to the program. Ed represented the U.S. Olympic Committee for 10 years and “never lost a case.”

What was his expert opinion to Stephen’s query? “If I were their lawyer, I’d sue you.”

Watch the legal discourse and brotherly love play out:

