Stephen Colbert Has A Field Day With The App That Doesn't Let You Type Your Friends Anything Besides 'Yo'

The ‘Yo’ app has taken the mobile world by storm in just a few short days — and that was before the Colbert bump. Stephen Colbert featured Yo, an app that merely lets people message the word “Yo” back and forth, on his Comedy Central show Thursday night.

“Now there’s a new app that has expanded the possibilities for communication by drastically reducing them,” Colbert said. “That’s right, ‘Yo.’ An app that’s already hugely popular with the world’s population of Sylvester Stallone.”

In an interview with Business Insider, Yo creator Or Arbel said the app took only eight hours to develop. But after raising $US1 million in funding and attracting more than 200,000 new users just 48 hours after its launch, Yo is standing at No. 5 on the iOS App Store charts.

“When I first learned about an app that boils down all your communication into two letters, I expressed myself in one: ‘Y?'” Colbert asked. “But I joined the Yo movement when I read the company boasts it takes 11 taps to send the word ‘yo’ on a rival messaging service compared to just two on their app. That’s a nine-tap difference. Taps you could be spending with your children.”

Yo is free on iOS and Android. Watch the entire Comedy Central clip below.



The Colbert Report

