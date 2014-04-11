Stephen Colbert: 'I Won't Be Doing The New Show In Character'

Mireya Acierto / Getty Images Colbert will remain on his Comedy Central show for eight months.

We’ll see a different side to Stephen Colbert when he takes over the “Late Show” from David Letterman.

Colbert released a statement through his publicist confirming his “Colbert Report” character will not crossover to CBS.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

“I won’t be doing the new show in character, so we’ll all get to find out how much of him was me. I’m looking forward to it…. ”

Colbert has made a name for himself by playing a “wilfully ignorant” conservative character first on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and later “The Colbert Report.”

The transition will be a big one for fans who only know Colbert’s fictional late-night character.

Jon Stewart has already given his support to Colbert, saying he has “gears he hasn’t even shown people yet. He would be remarkable.”

“The Colbert Report” will continue on Comedy Central for the next eight months.

