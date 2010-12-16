Stephen Colbert "Won Twitter" With Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2010

Stephen Colbert was awarded the first ever “golden tweet” from Twitter co-founder Biz Stone last night.
He won the award for having the most retweeted tweet of 2010: “in honour of oil soak birds, ‘tweets’ are now ‘gurgles.”
Here’s the clip, the action starts around 1:40 in:
The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Stephen Wins Twitter – Biz Stone www.colbertnation.com
