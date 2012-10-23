Stephen Colbert Will Make An Appearance In 'The Hobbit'

Photo: MGM / New Line , The Colbert Report

What’s better than Peter Jackson’s long-awaited “Hobbit” coming to theatres in December? “The Hobbit” plus a cameo from Stephen Colbert.



Yes, Middle-earth is getting a visit from the host of “The Colbert Report,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Word is the Comedy Central host won’t appear in this winter’s flick; however, he will be in one of the later two films.

The host also previously hinted at a role in the films during his interview in the November issue of Playboy, mentioning his visit to the set in New Zealand.

Peter Jackson invited me to the set last year,” said Colbert. “I flew out and watched them shoot some scenes and went to some locations. I saw a 25-minute cut, and it was amazing.”

Colbert’s known to be a huge fan of “The Lord of the Rings” series. (Jon Stewart once played a recording Colbert made on the history of Viggo Mortensen’s character Aragorn during an interview on “The Daily Show.”)

Colbert’s role hasn’t been revealed yet; however, considering the man reads Elvish (the Tolkien language of Middle Earth), we’re hoping to see him among the elves of Rivendell.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” heads to theatres December 14.

SEE ALSO: The new teaser trailer for “Iron Man 3” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.