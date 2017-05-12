Stephen Colbert says he knows the real reason Trump fired James Comey

Much of the United States is trying to piece together why President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director James Comey. But Stephen Colbert is pretty sure he knows Trump’s motive.

“Firing Jim Comey, head of the FBI, really feels like Authoritarianism 101, which, by the way, a very difficult class. The professor is a total Nazi,” the host said during his “Late Show” opening monologue on Wednesday.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday with a letter to the FBI chief and attributed the action to his questionable management of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. But Colbert, and many others, suspect that’s just the cover for Trump’s real reasoning. In the letter firing Comey, Trump also oddly mentioned the ongoing investigation into ties between Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and Trump associates.

“The question is, ‘Why did Trump do it?'” Colbert said. “Now, while it looks like Donald Trump fired James Comey to stop the Russian investigation… That is why. I’m pretty confident, because one thing we’ve learned from the last two years of Donald Trump is that what it seems like he’s doing is exactly what he’s doing. There’s no grand strategy! He’s not some puppet master. He’s not some wizard playing three-dimensional chess. He’s playing Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

How could Colbert be so confident that Trump is trying to shut down the FBI investigation into Trump’s team and Russia? Colbert claims to have obtained the early drafts of Trump’s letter firing Comey.

Watch the videos below:

More from Jethro Nededog:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.