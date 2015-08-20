Stephen Colbert used to front a Rolling Stones cover band and this video proves it

The Howard Stern Show Stephen Colbert sings Rolling Stones song ‘Brown Sugar’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show.’

Stephen Colbert isn’t just a comedian, actor, and host. The future “Late Show” host is also quite musical, as well.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern mentioned that he had heard Colbert once fronted a Rolling Stones cover band.

Without missing a beat, Colbert stood up right away to show that he definitely has moves like Mick Jagger.

“I was [the lead singer],” Colbert confirmed. “We were called Shot in the Dark. We called ourselves a ‘s–t in the dark’ because we sucked so badly.”

Stern then wondered what the band’s go-to song was. “‘Brown Sugar,'” Colbert answered, only to be asked by Stern to sing the song.

Watch Colbert’s fun performance below:

