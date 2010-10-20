Stephen Colbert Storms Off "The View" After Defending "Papa Bear" Bill O'Reilly

Stephen Colbert went on “The View” today. Not surprisingly, the conversation turned to last week’s Bill O’Reilly incident, in which “View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar stormed off the set after the outspoken Fox News Channel anchor said: “Muslims killed us on 9/11.”



Colbert, who was on the show to talk about his upcoming “March to Keep Fear Alive,” gently mocked Goldberg and Behar for “being rude to Bill,” who he alternately called “Papa Bear.”

And then — full circle — he stormed off the set! Watch the clip below.

[h/t Gawker TV]



