Stephen Colbert's viewers are more likely to be Democrats and atheists in late-night poll

New poll results are shedding light on the current late-night TV landscape. They show that Stephen Colbert’s fans are more likely to belong to the Democratic party, while Jimmy Kimmel’s audience steers more Republican.

According to the results in a poll from the Hollywood Reporter, Colbert’s “Late Show” viewers at CBS are 47% Democrats, an 11-percentage point increase over Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” at NBC (36%) and 13 more than “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” over at ABC (34%). (The poll data did not account for all late-night shows.)

CBS Hillary Clinton appeared on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ in October.

On the other side of the spectrum, Kimmel’s audience is 33% Republican. Fallon isn’t that much further away at 31% Republican. But what’s really shocking is the 16-point gap between Kimmel’s Republican audience and Colbert’s, which is a very small 17%.

Colbert, apparently, was able to bring over many of his fans from his previous job as host of Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” to CBS.

Among Colbert viewers, favourite shows include Family Guy and Game of Thrones, and atheist leads the audience’s religion category with 30 per cent.

“Colbert Nation is filled with wealthy, socially liberal men who overwhelmingly support legalizing marijuana and want Bernie Sanders to be president,” explained Jon Penn, the CEO of polling company Penn Schoen Berland, which carried out the research.

You can see the full poll results below:

The Great Late-Night Poll

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.