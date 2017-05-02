Stephen Colbert unleashes all-out Trump takedown: 'I love your presidency, I call it "Disgrace the Nation."'

Stephen Colbert let loose an unbridled takedown of President Donald Trump on Monday night. The comedian, apparently offended by the way Trump treated CBS newsman, John Dickerson during an interview on “Face the Nation” Sunday, vehemently defended the reporter.

“John Dickerson is a fair-minded journalist, and one of the most competent people who will ever walk into your office, and you treat him like that,” the late-night host said during his monologue.

Colbert then unleashed on the Trump:

“Mr. President, you’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘gloat-us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the ‘presi-dunce,’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator,” Colbert said.’

He continued:

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

Colbert wasn’t finished. Watch the entire monologue below:

He also conducted a mock interview with Trump:

The takedown follows a weekend of media-bashing from Trump, as he addressed his supporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — the same night that journalists and dignitaries mingled at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington; an event Trump chose not to attend.

Tonight: Stephen tells the President everything journalists, restrained by their dignity, wish they could say. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FHG4jvF8fv

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 1, 2017

Tonight: watch as @StephenAtHome gets President Trump to sum up his first #100Days in office in just four words. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/tOzxsI8WMS

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 2, 2017

