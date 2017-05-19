Stephen Colbert dismantles Trump's anti-science theory about exercise

On Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert blasted President Donald Trump once again. This time, for the president’s strange theory about exercise.

“At the age of 70, Trump doesn’t have the energy of a child — in part because he doesn’t believe in exercise,” Colbert said.

According to an article in The Washington Post, Trump doesn’t think exercise is good for you. The article says that Trump believes the human body is like a battery with a finite amount of energy, which becomes depleted with exercise.

“May I point out, by that logic, would mean the strongest people in the world are babies,” Colbert said.

As The Washington Post points out, speaking to a sports medicine and orthopedics specialist, exercise does deplete energy — stores of glucose, glycogen, and fats — but humans restore those by eating. And in fact exercise makes the body stronger.

“I suppose we should have seen his anti-exercise thing coming,” Colbert said. “After all, one of the first things Trump did was replace Michelle Obama’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign with his own: ‘Let’s Not.'”

You can watch the segment below:

