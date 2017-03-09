Stephen Colbert rips apart the 'Trumpcare' plan: 'We're all gonna die'

House Republicans on Monday released legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

And following much analysis by politicians and the media on Tuesday, it looks like the new plan isn’t going over any more smoothly than Obamacare did.

Stephen Colbert examined it all in his opening of Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

First, he pointed out things from the existing plan that will stay in “Trumpcare”: kids can stay on their parents’ health care until they are 26, and insurance companies can’t discriminate because of preexisting conditions.

But then Colbert got into the new elements, like insurance-company executives that make over $US500,000 receiving a tax break (“So, all of them?” Colbert said) and the fact that Republicans released the bill without having estimates of costs from the Congressional Budget Office.

“So this bill is going to be like those fancy restaurants where they don’t have what it costs on the menu,” Colbert said.

In short, Colbert thinks the only person who likes this plan is the Grim Reaper, who came out onstage and danced with Colbert.

“We’re all gonna die,” Colbert joked as Death walked off the stage.

But then Colbert addressed press secretary Sean Spicer’s visual prop at his press briefing on Tuesday showing how much better Trumpcare supposedly is by stacking its 123-page plan next to Obamacare’s 974 pages.

“When it comes to writing anything down, shorter is always better,” Colbert said. “Look, if shorter is better, why not just a one-page plan that says ‘walk it off.'”

Watch Colbert’s complete opening below:

