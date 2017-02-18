Stephen Colbert obliterates Trump's press conference: 'We elected a mess'

CBS/YouTube ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

There must be nights when before going out onstage, the late-night hosts look up to the heavens and say, “Thank you.”

Following Donald Trump’s first solo press conference as president Thursday, their openings pretty much wrote themselves.

That was certainly the case for Stephen Colbert, who came out to his “Late Show” audience guns blazing as he recapped Trump’s hour-plus presser that touched on everything from Russia to leaks that are “real” but news about said leaks that is “fake.” It was a performance from the president that many saw as wild and defensive, and which CNN’s Jake Tapper called “unhinged.”

“He started off by defending the rough start his administration has had by immediately attacking America’s true enemy — anybody but him,” Colbert said.

After playing a clip in which Trump said in his opening prepared statement that he “inherited a mess” coming into office, Colbert added:

“No, you inherited a fortune — we elected a mess.”

Then when Trump said that he had the largest electoral college win since Ronald Regan, Colbert corrected him by noting that Barack Obama received 365 electoral votes to Trump’s 306.

“Do you think 306 is larger than 365? Wow, Betsy DeVos works quick,” Colbert said, referring to Trump’s secretary of education.

Watch Colbert’s entire opening below:

