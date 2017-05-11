Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's letter firing Comey: 'Does everything have to be about him?'

CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Stephen Colbert started “The Late Show” on Tuesday night with the news that just hit before he took the stage: FBI Director James Comey had been fired by President Donald Trump.

“Did Trump forget about the Hillary emails that Trump talked about?” Colbert said, referring to Comey telling Congress last October that the FBI was reopening and investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over emails recovered from former Representative Anthony Weiner’s computer. Weiner was married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Colbert then read a portion of Trump’s letter (in a Trump voice) to Comey notifying him of his firing:

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

“Does everything have to be about him?” Colbert said of Trump mentioning the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election. “While I greatly appreciate that I’m an amazing lover, I’m leaving you for a younger woman on the advice of the Department of Justice.”

This then led to Colbert touching on recent reporting that when Trump met President Barack Obama days after the election, Obama warned Trump about hiring retired General Michael Flynn as national security adviser, due to his ties with Russia.

“It was just as effective as Obama warning America about hiring Trump,” Colbert said.

Watch the entire Colbert opening monologue below:

