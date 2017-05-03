Stephen Colbert makes Trump look foolish in an 'interview' with the president

As one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, Stephen Colbert probably assumed that an interview with the president on his first 100 days wouldn’t be possible. So he did the next best thing.

The “Late Show” team pieced together footage from CBS’s “Face the Nation” sit-down with Trump earlier this week and inserted Colbert as the interviewer, in a way that made Trump look distinctly unpresidential.

“Now, sir, you’ve been in office for 100 days. What do you think people are saying about you?” Colbert asked in the “exclusive interview.”

“People are saying, ‘Is he sane? I have no idea,'” Trump responded in the hijacked footage.

The strained US-North Korea relationship has been a hot topic in the past few weeks, so Colbert sought to find out where Trump stands on the potential conflict.

“Are you afraid you might start a nuclear war with North Korea?” the host asked.

“I was all set to do it,” Trump responded in the edited footage. “As we were sitting here, I was going to have to delay you. I was going to do it as we’re sitting here.”

Through the rejiggered footage, Colbert goes on to get Trump to say he won’t touch NAFTA and Medicare, but what about “an unsuspecting woman’s behind”?

“I will touch that,” Trump said in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

