Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for taking off his first weekend as president

YouTube/CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

When President-elect Donald Trump told the Times of London that his first day as president wouldn’t be until Monday after being sworn in as president on Friday, you just knew it would be the latest material for the late-night shows to hammer Trump. And that’s exactly what Stephen Colbert did to open “The Late Show” on Tuesday.

Stating that his first order of business as president will be creating “strong borders” around the US, Trump added while speaking to the Times of London:

“Day one — which I will consider to be Monday as opposed to Friday or Saturday. Right? I mean my day one is going be Monday because I don’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration,” Trump said.

“He’s going to do a lot of stuff… eventually,” Colbert said. “He apparently thinks the president gets Saturdays and Sundays off.

“I don’t understand how it’s that confusing,” Colbert continued. “How do you mix up signing with celebrating? ‘I’m sorry, I thought I was giving out an autograph; instead, I accidentally gave back the Louisiana Purchase.'”

Watch Colbert’s entire opening below:

