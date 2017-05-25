Stephen Colbert: Trump's proposed budget is built on 'the ground-up bones of poor people'

CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Stephen Colbert opened Tuesday’s “The Late Show” by doing a complete takedown of President Donald Trump’s cuts in a budget proposal called “A New Foundation for American Greatness.”

But how Colbert sees it, “He’s building that foundation on the ground-up bones of poor people.”

There are proposed cuts to the food-stamp program SNAP and the children’s health-insurance program CHIP.

“To which America’s children replied, ‘stop’ and ‘help,'” Colbert said.

The host added, “I know this is an unpopular position these days, but I believe children should go to the doctor and eat.”

But Colbert wasn’t done. He then touched on the section of Trump’s budget proposal that includes what Colbert sees as “brutal, senseless cuts to medical research.”

Some major ones include $US14 billion in cuts to Health and Human Services, a 19% cut to the National Cancer Institute, and cuts to the Center for Disease Control.

“So whenever that thing inside of Steve Bannon bursts out and goes airborne, we will not be able to handle it,” Colbert said.

Watch Colbert’s comments on Trump’s budget cuts below:

