Stephen Colbert throws his own debate with dueling Donald Trumps

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is taking a page from Donald Trump’s playbook and doubled down.

Knowing that Trump’s absence from Thursday night’s debate could leave a lot of viewers up for grab, Colbert decided to take advantage of the moment. He held his own debate pitting Trump versus, well, Trump.

“With zero Trump in tonight’s debate, there are now 24 million viewers up for grabs and I am grabbing them,” Colbert declares. “If Fox News has no Trump, then I am all Trump.”

Colbert dubbed his alternative debate: “The 2016 Top Tremendous All-You-Can Trump Luxury Presidential Debate”

“Tonight, the leading Republican faces off against, arguably, his greatest opponent: himself,” says Colbert. “Tonight is mano a mouth-o. Tonight, it is Donald against Trump, or as they’re known by their celebrity couple name, ‘Dump.'”

In a work of stunning genius, Colbert pulled footage of Trump speaking about similar topics but with the opposite opinions. Those topics ranged from whether anyone likes his opponent and Texas senator Ted Cruz, whether Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did a good job as secretary of state, and whether his nemesis, Fox News Channel Host Megyn Kelly, is good at moderating debates.

Watch Trump debate himself below:



