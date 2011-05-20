Stephen Colbert Thinks Ashton Kutcher Should Replace Osama Bin Laden As Al-Qaeda Leader

Stephen Colbert had the line of the night on Wednesday evening.



The Colbert Report host was talking about the man who would takeover al-Qaeda now that Osama bin Laden is gone.

“Numerous people have been mentioned as potential replacements for bin Laden, from American-born cleric Anwar al-Awlaki to Ashton Kutcher,” Colbert said. “He is the go-to guy for replacing raving madmen.”

Video below.

