Tiger mum Does Not Back Down Under The Fierce Questioning Of Stephen Colbert

Last night Stephen Colbert interviewed the now-infamous Amy Chua, a Law professor at Yale and author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother.



To her credit she did not back down under Colbert’s (rather serious) questioning — which is more than can be said about many a politician!!

To his credit Colbert actually lets Chua explain herself. Not just about how her 13-year-old daughter’s rebellion made her push back (“I let her drop violin so she could play tennis”), but how restricting her kids choices was a healthy decision.

“If you gave a 5 year old or an 8 year old choices to pursue their passions today, I think they would choose video games for five hours,” she says.

There has been a huge response to his book from, as Colbert duly notes, American mums vocally hating on the book while feeling threatened about their own parenting skills.

Chua says that between the ages of 9 and 13 her kids didn’t have very many play dates— they were too busy practicing violin.

“Not an important time for kids!” Colbert injects.

See the rest of the interview below.

