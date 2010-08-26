Stephen Colbert Tears Into Eric Schmidt On Privacy

Stephen Colbert took on online privacy and the dangers of oversharing on social networks last night.



Interestingly, Foursquare was one of the first networks he mentioned, after MySpace and Facebook, and well before Twitter.

He also took some good shots at Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who has said some idiotic and frightening things about privacy in the past.

Check it out:

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c The Word – Control-Self-Delete www.colbertnation.com



