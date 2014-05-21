Watch Stephen Colbert Take On Wall Street's Least Favourite 'Commie' Senator

Comedian Stephen Colbert dedicated a substantial part of his show Monday night to Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and what he mocked as her “commie” approach to economic policy.

At one point during this very special episode of the “Colbert Report,” the host played a clip of various pundits claiming Warren, an outspoken populist and consumer protection advocate, is “loathed” and “hated” on Wall Street.

“It’s just like the old Wall Street adage: ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, it’s probably about Elizabeth Warren,” Colbert quipped.

“Now she’s introduced the Bank on Students Emergency Loan Refinancing Act, a bill so socialist that socialist Senator Bernie Sanders praised it,” he continued, displaying a photo of Sanders literally holding a hammer and sickle. “She’s out-commie-ing the commie!”

Colbert also had a lengthy interview with Warren in which she touted her modest upbringing on the “ragged edge of the middle class.”

“Don’t you try and out-humble me, ok?” Colbert interjected. “I will not be out-humbled. My father was an Appalachian turd miner, ok? Don’t you dare.”

Colbert also addressed speculation Warren might run for president in 2016 by playing a series of clips in which she denied she is planning a White House bid. He followed this up by asking her the question again.

“No, I’m not running for president,” Warren said.

Watch Colbert’s skits and interview featuring Warren below.

