Stephen Colbert Surprises Jon Stewart To Say Goodbye On 'The Daily Show'

Before Stephen Colbert had his own show on Comedy Central, he first rose to fame as a hilarious correspondent on Jon Stewart’s “The Daily Show.”

But before Colbert takes the reigns over at CBS’ “The Late Show,” “The Colbert Report” host felt he first needed to pay his respects to Jon Stewart to say goodbye.

On Wednesday, Colbert made a surprise appearance on “The Daily Show,” announcing his entrance with a dark, “Hello, Jon.”

“What are you doing here?” asked Stewart.

“I have some terrible news,” Colbert replied. “You better sit down …”

“This is going to come as somewhat of a shock to you,” Colbert continued before Stewart cut him off, stating, “You’re ending your show.”

“Please,” said Colbert, ignoring his former employer. “I’m ending my show. I have to John, don’t beg me to stay! You see, there is no mountain left for me to climb. It’s become clear to me that I’ve won television. At this point, I’m just running up the score.”

“It’s not really a contest,” assured Stewart.

“Not anymore, Jon. Because you see, nine years ago I promised to change the world and together… I did it.”

After explaining that he is now a free man, Stewart urged Colbert to stay in television, saying, “Why don’t you stay in TV? I heard David Letterman is retiring!”

“I heard that too, Jon, but they already gave the part to some fat guy,” Colbert said, still in character. “Timing, she’s a cruel mistress.”

Colbert later introduces his own highlight reel of clips from his time on “The Daily Show” at 3:45, concluding, “Well, Jon, I’m really going to miss me.”



